Robinson Capital Management Upped Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Stake; Cyrusone (CONE) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 56,235 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 186,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 716,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.59 million, down from 903,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 520,964 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares to 558,295 shares, valued at $63.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 379,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

