Robinson Capital Management Upped Its Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Stake; Overseas Shipholding Group Class A (OSG) Shorts Raised By 11.16%

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Class A (NYSE:OSG) had an increase of 11.16% in short interest. OSG’s SI was 746,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.16% from 671,900 shares previously. With 185,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Class A (NYSE:OSG)’s short sellers to cover OSG’s short positions. The SI to Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Class A’s float is 1.24%. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 207,787 shares traded. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) has declined 46.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.72% the S&P500. Some Historical OSG News: 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 4Q Net $53.6M; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding Group 4Q Net $53.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSG); 14/05/2018 – Walthausen & Co LLC Exits Position in Overseas Shipholding; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 4Q Rev $92.8M; 23/04/2018 – Overseas Shipholding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding Group 4Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 1Q Rev $101.0M; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 4Q EPS 0c; 09/05/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 1Q EPS 4c

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc acquired 38,314 shares as Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 612,877 shares with $7.32 million value, up from 574,563 last quarter. Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust now has $282.14M valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 49,817 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has risen 6.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.71% the S&P500.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity. Bradley Mark Edward bought $11,940 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers, New York-based fund reported 93,490 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 143,398 shares. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 37,938 shares. Morgan Stanley has 350,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 2 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 89,605 shares. 612,877 are held by Robinson Management Lc. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Net accumulated 80,574 shares. 209,709 were reported by Invest Advsr. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0.16% or 37,302 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 129,314 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) stake by 141,396 shares to 605,143 valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) stake by 329,392 shares and now owns 70,915 shares. Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) was reduced too.

