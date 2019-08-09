Robinson Capital Management Upped Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holding by $360,736 as Share Value Rose; Fosun International LTD Increases Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 15,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 46,347 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 30,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 8.49M shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 90,331 shares traded or 25.50% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 430,558 shares to 480,908 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,712 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 64,837 shares to 72,606 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 7.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Xoma Corp Del.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

