Robinson Capital Management Stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Value Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 3.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 41,078 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares to 557,881 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,081 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com owns 30,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 22,884 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). City Of London Investment Company Limited holds 207,166 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 22,677 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Co holds 312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,498 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 354,598 shares. 10,000 are held by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). 40,709 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc holds 0.01% or 149,016 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 124,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.52 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,155 shares to 243,305 shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 21,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Great West Life Assurance Can has 671,314 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communication reported 13,079 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 21,060 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Moreover, American Money Ltd Company has 0.71% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 13,585 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 137,925 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 6,020 shares. 7,500 are held by Longfellow Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 136,639 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.67% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 502,738 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4,030 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 270,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The New York-based P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 10.73% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.42% or 35,364 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.