Robinson Capital Management Stake In Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Was Raised; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $521,100

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 21,732 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 468,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, up from 458,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 360,986 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares to 676,712 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

