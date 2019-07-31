Robinson Capital Management Position in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Cut by $5.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Speece Thorson Capital Group Continues to Hold Holding in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 85,653 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 15,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,225 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 67,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.27 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974 worth of stock. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr also bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, May 9. $265,189 worth of stock was sold by Freeman Angela K. on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $125,487 were sold by Kass Jordan T on Wednesday, February 6.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 26,690 shares to 200,860 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 42,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,065 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 9 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 50,641 shares. Da Davidson owns 8,360 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Financial Ser, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 840 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 201,760 shares. Gradient Limited Liability has 83,532 shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc has 48,054 shares. Amica Mutual holds 4,505 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset One Co Limited owns 68,167 shares. Strategic Serv Inc accumulated 28,073 shares. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 3,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Brookstone Capital Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,224 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 250 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 45,092 shares to 504,996 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 151,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 361,466 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James Financial Service holds 0% or 62,469 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,540 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has 2,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 56,866 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 12,262 shares. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.05% or 107,999 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Robinson Capital Limited Co holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 480,908 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 18,040 shares. Hl Services Ltd Company holds 60,606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.