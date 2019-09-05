Robinson Capital Management Position in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Has Decreased by $2.05 Million; Weitz Investment Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised as Stock Price Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 92,658 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 1,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60M, up from 13,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $37.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.21. About 2.85M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide

