Robinson Capital Management Position in Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Raised by $3.68 Million; As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Value Rose, Williams Jones & Associates Has Boosted Its Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 115,367 shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 4,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 138,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 2.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott

