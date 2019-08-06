Robinson Capital Management Position in Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Has Upped as Valuation Were Volatile; Amphenol New (APH) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 399,285 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71M, up from 388,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 1.44 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 135,056 shares traded or 61.49% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl accumulated 610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar accumulated 47,011 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv has invested 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Westwood Grp Inc invested in 65,831 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.04% or 902,443 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Regions Finance holds 73,042 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.23% or 2.23 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 13,000 shares. 967,694 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Natixis reported 17,304 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,277 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Limited has invested 3.16% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,190 shares stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 1.90M shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,547 shares to 271,760 shares, valued at $52.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 70,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,337 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares to 70,915 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,712 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).