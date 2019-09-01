Robinson Capital Management Position in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Decreased by $414,288 as Stock Value Were Volatile; First Dallas Securities Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) Cut as Stock Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,030 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 88,752 shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares to 133,432 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 38,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Muni Credit Inc Fd (NZF).

More notable recent MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – Motley Fool” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar for a New Baby – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is B&G Foods (BGS) Down 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Low-Cost Model Aids Planet Fitness (PLNT) Despite Debt Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “B&G Foods Struggles With Input Costs, Pricing Likely to Aid – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sysco Gains on Solid U.S. Foodservice Unit Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Avista (AVA) Files for Gas Cost Adjustment for Idaho Clients – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

