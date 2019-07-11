Robinson Capital Management Maintains Holding in Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV); Blue Fin Capital Maintains Stake in Netflix Com (NFLX)

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 218,999 shares traded or 239.35% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $382.13. About 2.73 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 124,343 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Robinson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 641,350 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company reported 22,861 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 341,379 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 123,033 shares. 10,795 were reported by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 6,601 shares. Ameriprise owns 13,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 176,294 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 354,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 149,016 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has 51,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 36,498 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) by 118,866 shares to 110,354 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,081 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM).

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preferred Investors: Pay Close Attention To Tax Ramifications – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: More Boosters Than Cutters, EXD New Strategy Live – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amundi Pioneer to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MHI Is Traded At 10.14% Discount And Offers One Of The Highest Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – A Slight Increase In The Price Of The Main Benchmark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. 342 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $123,120 were sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & holds 0.19% or 348,559 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.53% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T invested in 5,500 shares. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.6% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 1,777 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 1.11 million shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Com reported 402 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.51% or 10,641 shares in its portfolio. Tanaka Mgmt Inc has 1.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,085 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 0.01% or 335 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc owns 24,169 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 1,014 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.18% or 8,446 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership invested in 3.24% or 9,116 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc holds 122,447 shares.