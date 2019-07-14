Robinson Capital Management Lowered Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Holding as Share Value Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Position Maintained by Murphy Capital Management Inc

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 116,060 shares traded or 39.06% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America to offer $5B in new homebuyer grants – Washington Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How BofA, Wells Fargo performed in this year’s stress testing – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,961 shares to 90,108 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,618 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.82% or 151,236 shares. Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 527 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 2.53M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv invested in 2,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 41,077 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 152,000 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 3,338 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 38,691 shares. 3,686 were reported by Blume Cap Inc. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% or 922,086 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Comml Bank Division owns 942,706 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company stated it has 38,954 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) by 151,963 shares to 215,818 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $715 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L owns 101,112 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 3,014 shares. Ent Service holds 0% or 300 shares. 22,900 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Co. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co reported 271,685 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Columbia Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc accumulated 3,694 shares. Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 127,944 shares. 13,641 are owned by Ckw. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Inc reported 7,045 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 195,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 26,017 shares. Stifel Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).