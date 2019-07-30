Robinson Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by $414,288; Axa Has Decreased Aes (AES) Holding by $5.49 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 74,049 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Axa decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 304,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 506,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 3.03M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 289,682 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Smith Moore & has 102,989 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stifel has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Creative Planning owns 11,467 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 446,137 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc reported 30,279 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Guggenheim Llc stated it has 530,585 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Com holds 51,630 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability owns 13,800 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 3,000 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Koshinski Asset Inc has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fltg Rate Tr (EFR) by 94,518 shares to 110,293 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM) by 100,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB).

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novocure Ltd by 21,000 shares to 67,400 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 10,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 35,031 shares. Cipher Cap Lp reported 36,856 shares. Hartford Company invested in 82,377 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 29,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 10,450 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 155 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability owns 12,626 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Bankshares & invested in 0% or 304 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 1.37M shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 200,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. National Pension Ser holds 0.01% or 124,251 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 148,423 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.