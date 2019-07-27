Robinson Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by $414,288; Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose While First Commonwealth Financial Boosted Position by $460,465

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 103,638 shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 151,590 shares to 465,762 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infra (DMB).

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,279 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld. Robinson Mgmt Lc has invested 0.77% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 446,137 shares stake. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn, a California-based fund reported 909,127 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 7,468 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Creative Planning reported 11,467 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 62,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. 4,348 were reported by Cwm Ltd. Ckw Fincl Grp stated it has 0.01% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Smith Moore has 0.17% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Park Avenue Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Capital Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 80,055 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners holds 0.04% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. 2.81M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.27% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 10,122 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nottingham Advsr holds 3,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Bartlett Com Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Finemark Bancorporation And Tru reported 74,254 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.74% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,825 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 255,620 shares. Stanley holds 42,306 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp reported 0.46% stake.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 20,203 shares to 20,904 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,023 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

