Robinson Capital Management Lowered By $739,362 Its Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Holding; Citadel Advisors Lowered Chunghwa Telecom Co LTD (Put) (CHT) Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) stake by 34.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 123,227 shares as Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM)’s stock 0.00%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 233,460 shares with $1.63 million value, down from 356,687 last quarter. Mfs Municipal Income Trust now has $284.11M valuation. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (Put) (CHT) stake by 52.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 11,805 shares as Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (Put) (CHT)’s stock declined 4.91%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 10,500 shares with $384,000 value, down from 22,305 last quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (Put) now has $27.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 41,038 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 26/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Mar Rev NT$2.18B; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table)

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Jabil Inc (Call) (NYSE:JBL) stake by 19,200 shares to 351,900 valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) stake by 114,385 shares and now owns 143,685 shares. Illumina Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold MFM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 7.37% less from 4.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Raymond James Fincl Services Inc has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Robinson Cap Ltd Liability holds 233,460 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 49,413 shares or 0% of the stock. 60,348 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. 13,800 were reported by Cetera Advisor Net Lc. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 300 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Com has invested 0.1% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 100,908 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 41,705 shares. 72,359 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Cap Inv Advisors Limited Company accumulated 85,750 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 446,137 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).