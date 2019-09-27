Robinson Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by $1.40 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; As Formfactor (FORM) Stock Price Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 170,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 326,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 496,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 211,959 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.10M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru (NYSE:CMU) by 200,846 shares to 177,726 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Muni Credit Inc Fd (NZF) by 90,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,960 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forterra by 100,000 shares to 201,000 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 775,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.97M for 28.59 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

