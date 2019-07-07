Robinson Capital Management Lifted Its Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stake; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Raised Stake

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 45,903 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,550 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 951,592 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,734 shares to 63,915 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

