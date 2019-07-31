Robinson Capital Management Increases Stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI); Longview Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in General Dynamics (GD)

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 851,212 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 135,204 shares traded or 52.20% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares to 605,143 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,081 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,209 shares. Moreover, Oarsman Cap Inc has 0.19% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,380 shares. Town And Country Bankshares And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 1,350 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.01% or 786 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers holds 1.85% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 65,022 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 50,996 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 11.74 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 13,242 are held by Leavell Invest Management. Miller Inv LP has invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,765 shares. 1,188 are owned by Summit Asset Limited. Zeke Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). L & S holds 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 6,016 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.15% or 7,112 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 28,731 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

