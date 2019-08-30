Robinson Capital Management Increases Position in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI); Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Price Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.76 million market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 853,838 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 12/04/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources – The Edge; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 275,980 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Asset Mgmt owns 117,881 shares. Town And Country Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 9,160 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 0.04% or 7,283 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd holds 2,048 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pension Ser has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Summit Fincl Strategies invested in 0.38% or 7,767 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp accumulated 67,948 shares or 0.64% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Bragg Advisors Inc has invested 0.95% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 4.61% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,972 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services accumulated 5,326 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 17,472 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 113,015 shares to 418,510 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 360,707 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). City Of London Investment Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company holds 30,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 117,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robinson Management Limited Liability invested in 612,877 shares. Bb&T Securities has 38,938 shares. Asset Management owns 89,605 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 12,406 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 23,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Cetera Advisor Limited Com invested in 80,574 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares to 557,881 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) by 79,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,470 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM).