Robinson Capital Management Increases Holding in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF); Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 144,989 shares traded or 96.88% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. It closed at $9.54 lastly. It is down 14.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) by 118,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,354 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.