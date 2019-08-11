Robinson Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by $753,110; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Ingersoll (IR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 17,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 108,720 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 91,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 925,596 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,625 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 0.01% or 2,424 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested in 1.35M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pinnacle Finance Inc reported 44 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 23,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Perkins Coie Tru owns 150 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,459 shares. Everence Management reported 7,780 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Prns Gp Limited has 0.16% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). L And S Advsrs has 53,425 shares. 91,200 were reported by Weiss Multi.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.24M shares to 10.30M shares, valued at $1.08 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 164,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).