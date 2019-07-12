Robinson Capital Management Increased Its Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Holding by $3.68 Million as Shares Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) Raised as Market Value Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 2,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 107,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 11.33M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 34,160 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares to 676,712 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 176,294 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 40,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Landscape Capital Management holds 0.02% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 22,677 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Park Avenue Securities Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 22,861 shares. Robinson Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.15% or 641,350 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 6,601 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Ameriprise reported 13,151 shares stake. Parametric Limited Liability Co stated it has 41,479 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 123,033 shares.

