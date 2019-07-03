Robinson Capital Management Increased Its Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Position; Advisory Services Network Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) stake by 17.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc acquired 75,311 shares as Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI)’s stock rose 1.13%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 500,672 shares with $5.39M value, up from 425,361 last quarter. Invesco Ad Mit Ii now has $488.75 million valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 78,548 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 10.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 7,977 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 66,351 shares with $6.90 million value, down from 74,328 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $279.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.48. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) stake by 118,866 shares to 110,354 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) stake by 172,499 shares and now owns 557,881 shares. Dws Strategic Municipal Inco was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Thursday, January 24. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Inc has invested 1.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Steinberg Global Asset Management stated it has 23,757 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Stellar Mgmt Ltd, a Arizona-based fund reported 32,725 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,808 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 12,646 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Company owns 468 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1,614 shares. Lord Abbett Co Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.85M shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 17,188 shares. Tcw Grp accumulated 984,039 shares. Cap Ww Invsts owns 13.32 million shares. Charter Com stated it has 63,245 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 115,112 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,348 shares. 15,757 were reported by Northstar Group Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90M. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock or 1,026 shares.