Robinson Capital Management Increased Its Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Holding; Shorts at Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Raised By 17.43%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) had an increase of 17.43% in short interest. AKBA’s SI was 9.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.43% from 7.88 million shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 8 days are for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s short sellers to cover AKBA’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 1.18 million shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) stake by 25.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc acquired 127,644 shares as Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI)’s stock 0.00%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 628,316 shares with $6.97 million value, up from 500,672 last quarter. Invesco Ad Mit Ii now has $480.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Tax-Free Income From Municipal-Bond CEFs: A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2015. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ) stake by 352,950 shares to 688,409 valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) stake by 261,259 shares and now owns 351,618 shares. Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) was reduced too.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $606.21 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 145,242 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 2,176 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc owns 34,162 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 410,358 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 122,819 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 39,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The reported 74,931 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc owns 44,700 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Lpl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 33,548 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Goldman Sachs accumulated 254,946 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 350 shares.