Robinson Capital Management Increased Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Holding by $1.40 Million; Marriott Intl (MAR) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Decreased Holding by $864,360 as Share Price Rose

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (MAR) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 6,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 85,641 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, down from 91,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 923,955 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 71,278 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 79,471 shares to 401,437 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Muni Credit Inc Fd (NZF) by 90,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,960 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,114 shares to 13,560 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whalerock Point Lc owns 0.14% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,688 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Heritage Investors Corporation owns 278,911 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Natl Trust holds 2,418 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne Incorporated holds 0.45% or 4,542 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 235,061 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Everence Mgmt holds 0.19% or 8,406 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Com holds 0.05% or 16,272 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Interest Invsts has 0.39% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 7.00M shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 4,649 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 3,135 shares. Baxter Bros reported 14,925 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.08% or 2.08M shares. Monetary Management Grp invested in 1,525 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $499.29M for 22.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.