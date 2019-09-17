Robinson Capital Management Holding in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Has Decreased by $953,652; Universal Display (OLED) Holder Avenir Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 79,471 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 401,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, down from 480,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 385,219 shares traded or 459.19% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 236,994 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.57 million, down from 239,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 540,960 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M

More recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Form 8-K WideOpenWest, Inc. For: Sep 12 – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yext Appoints Deepika Rayala as Chief Information Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Quali (MFL) by 141,355 shares to 578,658 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Enh Muni Value Fd (NEV) by 79,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Of London Mgmt reported 86,295 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability owns 15,550 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 167,142 shares. Twin Focus Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 56,866 shares. Capital Inv Llc holds 191,518 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,253 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 255,561 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.65% or 1.18 million shares. Carroll Financial Associates reported 333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Group owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 2,718 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,540 shares. Lpl Llc has 12,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1607 Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 71,600 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers Incorporated reported 15,000 shares.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 77.76 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company owns 151,040 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 6,078 shares. Btr Capital Management reported 2,750 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 56,180 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 7,227 shares stake. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 37,684 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 2,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.07% or 30,837 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,109 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 19,123 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtn invested in 1.09% or 1.29M shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP has 0.74% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 101,371 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm holds 3 shares.

