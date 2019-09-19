Robinson Capital Management Holding in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Has Cut by $953,652; New Generation Advisors Cut Its Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.03 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 79,471 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 401,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, down from 480,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 89,757 shares traded or 21.03% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2.26 million shares traded or 95.94% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 72,815 shares. Northern Trust reported 922,770 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 1,922 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 66,387 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 7.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Serv Gp has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). First Trust LP holds 3.27 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 48,861 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 1.30M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 98,240 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 12,528 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 334,640 shares.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Limited by 307,800 shares to 327,526 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 73,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,299 shares, and has risen its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Focus Capital Prtn invested in 0.17% or 31,294 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 4,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1St Source State Bank invested in 137,004 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 185,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson Company has 20,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 4,545 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 46,734 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 1.23 million shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Carroll Associate owns 333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 255,561 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Capital Inv Advsr Lc reported 191,518 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 5,725 shares. Natl Asset reported 11,754 shares.