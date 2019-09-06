Robinson Capital Management Holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Cut as Shares Were Volatile; Weitz Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $1.38 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 78,334 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 13,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84 million, up from 241,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co owns 3,110 shares. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 170 shares. Novare Management Limited Co has 51,197 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 13,533 shares stake. California-based Whittier has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Com holds 11,343 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Business Fincl Incorporated accumulated 9,484 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,631 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 6,992 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 0.24% or 129,109 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 467,068 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 35,728 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Com has invested 1.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). America First Invest Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Serv Grp has 7,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 195,465 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 7,149 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 157,290 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested in 0% or 3,014 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 3,694 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Co owns 3,992 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Creative Planning reported 24,040 shares. Robinson Capital Llc accumulated 676,712 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Stifel Financial holds 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 21,599 shares. Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 223,762 shares.