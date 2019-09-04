Robinson Capital Management Holding in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Has Decreased by $414,288; Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) as Market Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 22,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 452,584 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.49 million market cap company. It closed at $7.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares to 154,209 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 22,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB).

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuVasive up 25% after hours on interest from Smith & Nephew – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Smith & Nephew launches new ablation handpiece in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Questions About Osiris Therapeutics Buyout – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew to acquire Osiris Therapeutics for $660M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore reported 102,989 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 37,064 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 90,882 shares stake. Private Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Ameriprise Finance reported 157,809 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 530,585 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Stifel Corporation accumulated 78,420 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Llc holds 0.15% or 51,630 shares. Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,348 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) or 160,820 shares. 1607 Capital Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).