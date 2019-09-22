Robinson Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by $1.40 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Omers Administration Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Raised by $22.85 Million as Stock Value Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 86,282 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 219,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.73M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 58.60% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 22,528 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt invested 1.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 1.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lincoln Ltd Liability invested 0.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs holds 51,380 shares. 4,655 were reported by Liberty Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parkside Financial Bank invested in 740 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 0% or 12,325 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.09 million shares. Davy Asset Limited stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Yale owns 84,681 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 219,678 shares stake. Millennium Lc holds 656,096 shares. Srb invested in 5,056 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 28,300 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 323,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.58M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Float Rate Inc Fd (JFR) by 35,510 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 92,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,064 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru (NYSE:CMU).

