Robinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Holding; Valaris plc (ESV) Covered By 3 Bulls

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc acquired 38,314 shares as Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI)’s stock 0.00%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 612,877 shares with $7.32M value, up from 574,563 last quarter. Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust now has $283.28M valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 59,271 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ensco Plc has $25 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $9.04’s average target is 9.31% above currents $8.27 stock price. Ensco Plc had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Monday, June 10 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. See Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) latest ratings:

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Nuveen Amt (NVG) stake by 145,292 shares to 628,081 valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) stake by 79,357 shares and now owns 35,470 shares. Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 209,709 shares stake. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 360,707 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). City Of London Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 310,746 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 1,550 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Parametric Port Ltd Company invested in 143,398 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 23,628 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 2 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Bb&T Securities Lc owns 38,938 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0% or 93,490 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 22,327 shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $11,940 activity. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider Bradley Mark Edward bought $11,940.

The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold Valaris plc shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 85,944 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.04% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 174,920 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Raymond James & Associates invested in 16,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Highbridge Capital Limited Company reported 1.30 million shares. Cipher Cap Lp owns 226,411 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Energ Opportunities Capital Limited Liability Company has 211,520 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 38,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fin reported 0% stake. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 25,285 shares. 309,401 were reported by Aperio Ltd. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Co owns 24,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 57,632 shares. Odey Asset Management Gru Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 423,663 shares.