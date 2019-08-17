Robinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Holding by $753,110; Academy Capital Management Boosted Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.84M market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares to 70,915 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 25,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 902,211 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 372 shares to 12,799 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,040 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 189,264 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 75,150 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Sageworth Tru has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca has invested 4.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt reported 48,871 shares stake. American Economic Planning Gp Adv owns 9,737 shares. Yorktown Management Research Com Inc accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 47,972 shares. Cap Int Investors owns 6.81M shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Liability has 3.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7.38M are owned by Prudential. Overbrook Management Corp holds 1.49% or 36,426 shares. Van Eck Assoc, New York-based fund reported 25,674 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 3.09% or 105,433 shares.