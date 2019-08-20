Robinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by $2.05 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Alethea Capital Management Lifted Holding in Hasbro (HAS) as Shares Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 247,796 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 120,616 shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STRATA Skin Sciences Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from NASDAQ – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has 3PEA international (PAYS) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Than Last Monday, but Still Down Over 1% – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Masimo (MASI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 279,061 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,953 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 2,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.05% or 13.60M shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 28,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer accumulated 471 shares. Moreover, Rampart Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 3,468 shares. Miles owns 5,983 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Com holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Llc invested in 6,538 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Ronna Sue Cohen invested 2.43% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lifeplan Grp holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q1 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Top ETFs To Invest In Muni Bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2017.