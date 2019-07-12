Robinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $5.17 Million as Shares Rose; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Lifted Its Position by $818,800

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 2.60 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 36,474 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on July 10, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 299,560 were accumulated by Fiera Capital. Brave Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 23,331 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 225,011 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.23M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 4,669 shares. City Of London Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 120,588 shares. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 124,718 are owned by 1St Source Financial Bank. Carroll Associate Inc holds 333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robinson Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 480,908 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 60,606 are owned by Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Co.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) by 24,296 shares to 31,923 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 75,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (NYSE:MAV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares to 26,009 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,546 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests stated it has 183,318 shares. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated has invested 3.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 593,391 shares. Guyasuta Advisors owns 172,631 shares. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 10,782 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 14,066 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 28,483 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fairfield Bush & Communications accumulated 21,444 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Fragasso Group holds 0.23% or 13,585 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.35% or 35,681 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,934 shares. First City Mngmt reported 63,909 shares.