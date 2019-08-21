Robinson Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) by $3.68 Million; As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Price Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Boosted by $891,567 Its Stake

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 279.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 14,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 3,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 1.84M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 50,522 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 40,709 shares. Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 22,677 shares. Robinson Cap Management Limited holds 641,350 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 354,598 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co reported 22,861 shares stake. Van Eck Corp accumulated 0.01% or 98,123 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 35,400 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 341,379 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 22,884 shares. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,498 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares to 628,081 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,712 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM).

