Robinson Capital Management Has Raised Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stake; INMARSAT PLC LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (IMASF) Shorts Lowered By 30.74%

INMARSAT PLC LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:IMASF) had a decrease of 30.74% in short interest. IMASF’s SI was 988,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 30.74% from 1.43 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9882 days are for INMARSAT PLC LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:IMASF)’s short sellers to cover IMASF’s short positions. It closed at $6.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) stake by 9.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc acquired 45,092 shares as Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 504,996 shares with $4.25 million value, up from 459,904 last quarter. Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc now has $177.17 million valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 103,321 shares traded or 69.60% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) stake by 79,357 shares to 35,470 valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) stake by 329,392 shares and now owns 70,915 shares. Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) was reduced too.