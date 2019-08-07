Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Stake; Metlife Has 1 Sentiment

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) stake by 30.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM)’s stock 0.00%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 676,712 shares with $5.06 million value, down from 969,526 last quarter. Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs now has $392.16M valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 89,282 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Metlife Inc (MET) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 334 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 334 cut down and sold equity positions in Metlife Inc. The funds in our database now own: 703.56 million shares, down from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Metlife Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 287 Increased: 244 New Position: 90.

The stock increased 2.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 7.61M shares traded or 65.81% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. for 1.95 million shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 436,326 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 3.16% invested in the company for 179,553 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3% in the stock. Jolley Asset Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92,565 shares.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $43.85 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP) stake by 76,683 shares to 288,930 valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF) stake by 40,011 shares and now owns 546,316 shares. Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) was raised too.