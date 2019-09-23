Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Position by $743,211 as Share Price Were Volatile; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Trimmed by $7.94 Million Its Position

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 55,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 459,398 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.28 million, down from 515,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 396,957 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 106,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 570,539 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 676,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 108,415 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Management Limited Partnership reported 1.68M shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,180 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ameriprise holds 223,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc reported 2.53 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 10,035 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.31% or 54,565 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 255 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Com holds 22,031 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 765,701 shares to 882,769 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 21,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Advsr Limited holds 0.05% or 126,094 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 20,000 shares. City reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 238,561 shares. 34,300 are held by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company. 61,893 are held by Twin Focus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Us Bankshares De invested in 7,149 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.35% or 101,112 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Robinson Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 570,539 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 24,349 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 374,159 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,500 shares. Ancora Limited Liability accumulated 25,590 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Qu Ii (MUE) by 148,132 shares to 383,231 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Dws Municipal Income Trust.