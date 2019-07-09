Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stake By $414,288; Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) Sentiment Is 0.68

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM)’s stock rose 3.00%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 356,687 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 425,735 last quarter. Mfs Municipal Income Trust now has $288.31 million valuation. It closed at $6.99 lastly. It is up 4.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.61, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 28 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 41 cut down and sold positions in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 32.61 million shares, down from 34.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 17 New Position: 11.

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) stake by 386,740 shares to 677,773 valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ) stake by 259,432 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust for 5.31 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 290,396 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canal Insurance Co has 0.56% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Management has invested 0.36% in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,653 shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 287,658 shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) has declined 21.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.81% the S&P500.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $748.93 million. It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

