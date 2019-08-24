Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake as Market Value Were Volatile; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Share Value Declined, Rothschild Investment Boosted Holding

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 30.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 21,270 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 16,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 36,894 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bd Fd (DSM) by 52,891 shares to 843,489 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM) by 100,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Cap Prtnrs Llc has 0.08% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 59,100 are owned by Sit Investment. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,796 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 16,800 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 5,725 shares or 0% of the stock. City Of London Inv has 0.1% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.11% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested in 18,040 shares. New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 242,083 shares. Karpus Management Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 12,262 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 188,791 shares stake. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 0.12% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 150,610 shares. Holderness Co accumulated 11,776 shares or 0.39% of the stock. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 17,144 are held by Capital City Tru Communications Fl. Ferguson Wellman Cap accumulated 0.87% or 372,412 shares. 285,267 are owned by Boston Prtnrs. Waddell & Reed Finance invested in 606,076 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co has 34,597 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 67,327 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 3,874 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,700 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 15,651 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Co accumulated 0.2% or 15,506 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 52,200 shares. Dt Investment Partners accumulated 48,865 shares or 0.47% of the stock.