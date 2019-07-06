Robinson Capital Management Has Lifted Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Position; As Ciena (CIEN) Share Value Declined, Horizon Investment Services Raised Its Stake by $522,773

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 40,773 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. 9,600 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $360,222 were sold by SMITH GARY B. ALEXANDER STEPHEN B also sold $91,986 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $75,820 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 2,000 shares. $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by Rothenstein David M.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares to 605,143 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,776 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

