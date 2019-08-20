Robinson Capital Management Has Lifted By $753,110 Its Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stake; Federated Investors (FII) Sentiment Is 1.12

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) stake by 17.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc acquired 75,311 shares as Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI)’s stock 0.00%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 500,672 shares with $5.39M value, up from 425,361 last quarter. Invesco Ad Mit Ii now has $512.72 million valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Federated Investors Inc (FII) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 114 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 102 cut down and sold positions in Federated Investors Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 74.91 million shares, down from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Federated Investors Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 70 Increased: 76 New Position: 38.

More notable recent Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II declares $0.045 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tax-Free Income From Municipal-Bond CEFs: A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2015. More interesting news about Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tax Free Income From Municipal Bond Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2015.

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Dws Strategic Municipal Inco stake by 37,746 shares to 244,776 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) stake by 79,357 shares and now owns 35,470 shares. Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) was reduced too.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.03M for 12.59 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. It has a 13.69 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federated Investors’ longtime corporate counsel dies at age 74 – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. for 198,211 shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 247,669 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has 3.05% invested in the company for 171,976 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 2.25% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 314,291 shares.