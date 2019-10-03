Robinson Capital Management Has Increased Its Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stake by $1.40 Million; Stock Value Were Volatile; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose While Kepos Capital LP Cut Position by $3.57 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 10,531 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 42,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 29,926 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, down from 72,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 2.36 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 48,286 shares to 509,595 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 466,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,741 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.54 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (HYG) by 117,200 shares to 290,900 shares, valued at $25.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).