Robinson Capital Management Has Increased Its Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stake by $1.40 Million; Share Value Were Volatile; White Pine Investment Co Lowered Stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by $2.76 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 356,411 shares traded or 288.07% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 28/03/2018 – Cadillac, Lincoln launch SUVs in New York with an eye on China sales; 14/03/2018 – FORD M RECALLS ~1.3M 2014-2018 FUSION AND LINCOLN MKZ VEHICLES; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 21/04/2018 – MediaPost: Ford Motor Co., WPP’s Largest Client, Puts Ad Account Up For Review; 25/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SELF-DRIVING CARS BY 2021; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost-cutting measures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Communication Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 13,544 shares. Arrow stated it has 9,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,927 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 11,301 were reported by Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Co. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt accumulated 525,968 shares. First Natl Bancorporation Of Newtown reported 0.04% stake. Svcs Automobile Association holds 1.61M shares. Hartford Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2,200 shares. Stifel Financial has 1.64 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 1.37% or 764,197 shares. Gideon Advsr owns 79,059 shares. 330,700 are owned by Andra Ap. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 938,190 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 17,166 shares. Gradient Invests Lc stated it has 12,821 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200 on Friday, May 10. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,492 shares to 8,756 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 6,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UAW corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Credit sells app asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

