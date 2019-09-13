Robinson Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by $1.40 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Position by $711,094

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 37,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 14,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 1.70 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru (NYSE:CMU) by 200,846 shares to 177,726 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Muni Credit Inc Fd (NZF) by 90,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,960 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC).

Another recent and important Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Affinity Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 24,467 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 208,626 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser accumulated 91,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 885 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 261,135 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 20,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex has 16,422 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 690,079 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Honeywell Interest holds 80,465 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 7.93 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.19% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The owns 398,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 281,741 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.