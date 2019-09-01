Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by $2.05 Million; As Philip Morris International (PM) Share Price Declined, Holder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $751,344

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 8,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 552,852 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.87M, down from 561,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 111,122 shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,161 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Guggenheim Ltd invested 0.02% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Glovista Investments Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 149,875 shares stake. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Invesco Ltd holds 359,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 0.01% or 14,430 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc accumulated 54,077 shares. 21,599 are owned by Stifel. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 3,014 shares in its portfolio. Twin Focus Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 61,893 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0% or 378,250 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Com reported 10,752 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 15,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 38,314 shares to 612,877 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond F (EIM) by 62,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,160 shares to 902,083 shares, valued at $79.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 152,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

