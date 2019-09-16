Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Holding by $3.14 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Share Price Declined, Skylands Capital Has Boosted Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 351,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, down from 612,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 66,707 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 91,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 516,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 million, up from 424,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 1.04M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Nj Qual Muni Inc Fd (NXJ) by 32,125 shares to 361,544 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF) by 296,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).