Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stake; SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (SCPAF) Shorts Raised By 187.44%

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM)’s stock 0.00%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 356,687 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 425,735 last quarter. Mfs Municipal Income Trust now has $292.84M valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 57,480 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) had an increase of 187.44% in short interest. SCPAF’s SI was 112,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 187.44% from 39,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1121 days are for SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)’s short sellers to cover SCPAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shopping Centres Australasia Proper

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ckw Fincl Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Morgan Stanley owns 90,882 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Cwm Lc has 4,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 11,467 shares. Raymond James And reported 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Park Avenue Llc invested in 0.01% or 37,064 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability has 51,630 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 80,055 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 4,760 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 162,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 0.08% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) stake by 120,328 shares to 475,930 valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) stake by 486,190 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) was raised too.

More notable recent MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar – Motley Fool” on May 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – Motley Fool” published on April 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 2 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – The Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.