Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position by $5.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stock Rose, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 76,956 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 22,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 304,966 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ) by 259,432 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) by 24,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fltg Rate Tr (EFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associate owns 333 shares. 1St Source State Bank owns 0.13% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 124,718 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 4,545 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 16,800 shares. Pnc Financial Group stated it has 2,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset reported 242,083 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 526,228 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 188,791 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Mackay Shields reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 120,588 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ltd Liability Com has 195,548 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 15,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.