Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding by $5.17 Million; Market Value Were Volatile; Splunk (SPLK) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Position by $433,800 as Shares Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 11,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $127.07. About 615,131 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 37,765 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 5,725 shares. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 16,800 shares. Sit Invest Assocs invested in 59,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Washington-based Parametric Port Lc has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Karpus Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Citigroup invested in 0% or 400 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 107,999 shares stake. Robinson Capital Management Ltd holds 480,908 shares. 1607 Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 113,700 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bancorporation Of America De invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company invested in 19,105 shares. 14,880 were reported by Creative Planning.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ) by 259,432 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 5,814 shares to 50,638 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 20,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 162,007 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,680 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP has 62,664 shares. Bamco holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 118,366 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 3,585 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 343 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 961,612 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1,955 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,655 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 47,526 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 5,242 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 18,363 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).